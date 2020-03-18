After coronavirus peak passes, life in this Chinese city seems back to normal

Life in Yichang city in central China's Hubei Province seems to have reverted back to normal after the coronavirus peak passed in the country.

In the video, filmed by a local citizen on Tuesday (March 17), some residents with masks went for grocery shopping in a local supermarket and others took a walk in a park on the riverside.

Another clip captured on March 18, shows several basketball enthusiasts playing in an outdoor court after months on coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, China only has 8183 confirmed coronavirus cases now.