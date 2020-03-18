As Part Of Our Ongoing Efforts To Bring You The Latest Medical Information On Coronavirus: Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates - March 18, 2020



Tweets about this Detroit News Now Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Gives His Advice To President Trump. https://t.co/Dj3tn9DiaO https://t.co/PvkGWfnBRW 22 minutes ago CBS Detroit Dr. Oz And The Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Discuss The Health Crisis. https://t.co/ldKODRNpaB 6 hours ago Hal Marshall "Kushner was behind that chaos, too: Three days after the election, he purged former New Jersey governor Chris Chri… https://t.co/LQibn3NPgs 2 days ago SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @notComey: Chris Christie calls on Trump to shut down ‘all’ public facilities in the US: In an op-ed published at the Washington Post th… 2 days ago Paul Campbell Haider🌹 Fat Fatty, uh, Chris Christie calls on Trump to shut down ‘all’ public facilities in the US(Actually, the former go… https://t.co/7EM1UziT4a 2 days ago Christin #RESIST n Three days after the election, he purged former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and his aides, who had been runn… https://t.co/PsR48JlBnR 2 days ago NotComey Chris Christie calls on Trump to shut down ‘all’ public facilities in the US: In an op-ed published at the Washingt… https://t.co/b5MqUNRyo2 2 days ago Robot Mueller Chaika, Yuri Prosecutor general of the Russian Federation who also maintained a relationship with Aras Agalarov. Ch… https://t.co/1WOtffdlaN 5 days ago