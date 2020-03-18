Prince William launches emergency coronavirus appeal 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published Prince William launches emergency coronavirus appeal The Duke of Cambridge has recorded a message of support for the National Emergencies Trust's fundraising appeal to raise funds to help local charities support those individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

