Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville Republican Senate Runoff Postponed In Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Republican Senate runoff.

Alabama delays March 31 GOP Senate runoff to July 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary runoff in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


In blow to ex-attorney general Sessions, Trump endorses challenger in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions' attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



WallaJerk

Walla Blue RT @AP: Alabama is postponing its March 31 Republican runoff in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football… 7 minutes ago

Astrologic007

#Forward to #ANewAmerica🧢 RT @axios: Alabama is postponing its March 31 GOP primary runoff election between former AG Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University foot… 8 minutes ago

America95120552

Americanworker RT @MumbaiMike2: @jeffsessions Alabama voters, we all know that Jeff Sessions is always a loyal protector of US workers. Something you ma… 44 minutes ago

Naqib09712475

Naqib RT @NBCNews: Alabama GOP Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville delayed until July. https://t.co/dlYfnoPaVj 44 minutes ago

SspetersonSandy

Sandy Peterson RT @MSNBC: Alabama GOP Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville delayed until July. https://t.co/4RUTonxy0w 1 hour ago

gavins

Gavin RT @DianneG: Alabama Runoff Primary has been postponed until July 14. Jeff Sessions & Tommy Tuberville were originally set to face-off ag… 1 hour ago

jocallag

Jay O'Callaghan RT @JamesArkin: Runoff between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions delayed until July 14 because of coronavirus concerns, Alabama Gov. Kay I… 1 hour ago

emmy600

Emmy The Cozy Deplorable RT @NBCPolitics: Alabama GOP Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville delayed until July. https://t.co/HrBmXl40ck 2 hours ago


Jeff Sessions Behind Tommy Tuberville in Primary Run-Off Election for Senate in Alabama [Video]

Jeff Sessions Behind Tommy Tuberville in Primary Run-Off Election for Senate in Alabama

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trailing behind Auburn University's former head football coach Tommy Tuberville in the latest primary election run-off poll.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:07Published
Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama [Video]

Trump endorses Sessions' opponent in Alabama

In a blow to former attorney general Jeff Sessions’ attempt to reclaim his seat in the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 10) endorsed his challenger for the Republican nomination..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published
