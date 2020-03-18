Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Join The Netflix Party

Join The Netflix Party

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Join The Netflix Party
Check this out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix Party allows you to have movie nights while social distancing

Practicing social distancing during coronavirus doesn't mean you have to give up TV watch parties...
USATODAY.com - Published

Hold a Netflix Party to watch with your friends

Now you can Netflix and chill with countless people all at the same time!  -More- 
SmartBrief - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrTechRadar



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netflix Party Connects Friends While Social Distancing [Video]

Netflix Party Connects Friends While Social Distancing

'Netflix Party' Connects Friends While Social Distancing The Google Chrome extension allows friends to continue their movie night dates while under self or mandated quarantine. With Netflix..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Netflix's 'Party' mode lets you binge-watch with friends remotely [Video]

Netflix's 'Party' mode lets you binge-watch with friends remotely

Yes, some extra time at home does mean plenty of opportunities to catch up on your favorite TV shows. — but eventually, that excitement will fade. But misery loves company, which is why more and more..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:16Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.