Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Criticism Over Coronavirus Comments | THR News

The actress and singer walked back comments she made during an Instagram Live, saying that her words were "taken out of context."



Recent related videos from verified sources Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens



Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens The model has urged people not to "ruin" Vanessa's life following the backlash against the actress' coronavirus comments. The 'High School Musical' star faced.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:57 Published 57 minutes ago Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments



Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments Hudgens recently came under fire after she shared her frustration about the idea of possibly being quarantined until July. Vanessa.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago