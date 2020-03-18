Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:12s - Published Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home "Orange Is the New Black" actress Dascha Polanco is staying safe at her NYC home. She shared an exclusive video with Page Six on how she's disinfecting and keeping busy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home Knock, knock!(man) Who's there?Corona! Corona who?Coronavirus!Don't forget these.Clorox. (imitates spray bottle)Wipe it down.Have a little fun in the bathtub and wash your behind.Going crazy over toilet paper!There's a thing called water and soap to wash that behind.Beneath of the Apollo and your microphone.Here we go, Corona.Moki!Mochi.Mojies!No mojies. Mochi.And just in case.Calm down people, now is not the time to fear.What I'm watching?Documentaries.I'm protecting myself internally.Horny goat weed.I have vitamins.21-Day Cleanse.Cleanser coconut charcoal.Emergen-C, where is my Emergen-C?Hey!Buy a whole bunch of art supplies and I use thembut I started one (speaks in foreign language).Wow!(soft ringing)





You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home https://t.co/9M94LdbUkg via @pagesix 2 days ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home https://t.co/vausw7OKx0 https://t.co/FYNXa1q8J3 2 days ago ω๏๏∂y Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home https://t.co/enRgyO5yFg https://t.co/TKCY8ir476 2 days ago Page Six Dascha Polanco is getting creative while stuck at home https://t.co/wwuSb52Z3R https://t.co/g1lbSB6mNJ 2 days ago