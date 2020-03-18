Global  

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

