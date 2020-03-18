Global  

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after "really great" Tokyo2020 call

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after 'really great' Tokyo2020 call

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after "really great" Tokyo2020 call

IOC's Bach says Olympic athletes realise there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus.

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after "really great" Tokyo2020 call

SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (MARCH 18, 2020) (IOC HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IOC PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH, SAYING: "We just had a really great call with 220 athletes representatives from all around the world.

It was very constructive and gives us a lot of insight because with it we will continue to be very realistic in our analysis so we were confronted with many questions concerning the qualification system and the restrictions being in place now but we were also very constructive in a way that it was in consideration of the way to Tokyo and that there everybody realised that there we have still more than four months to go and we will address this action.

We will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes but always respecting our two principles; the first priority being safeguarding the health of the athletes and contribute to the containment of the virus and secondly then to protect the interests of the athletes and Olympic sports and this was the spirit of this very productive call." STORY: Olympic athletes realise there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus, the International Olympic President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday (March 18).

In a statement made after a "really great" and "very constructive" conference call with 220 athletes representatives, Bach said the IOC heard their concerns on health and preparation as the virus wreaks havoc across the globe.

"Everybody realised that we have still more than four months to go and we will address this action, and we will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes," he said.

(Production: Tim Hart)



