Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu placed himself in quarantine as a precaution despite testing negative.

The Centre also directed CBSE and educational institutions to postpone examinations till after March 31, 2020.

