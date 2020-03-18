Global  

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India.

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu placed himself in quarantine as a precaution despite testing negative.

The Centre also directed CBSE and educational institutions to postpone examinations till after March 31, 2020.

Watch the full video to know the other top updates regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached..

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

