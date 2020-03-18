U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about young people getting very seriously ill," White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said at a White House briefing.

"It may have been that the millennial generation - our largest generation, our future generation that will carry us through for the next multiple decades - there may be a disproportional number of infections among that group," she said.

"And so, even if it's a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group and evident now."