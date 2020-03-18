Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deborah L. Birx > U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

Younger people in France and Italy are falling seriously ill from coronavirus, a worrying development that suggests millenials are more susceptible to becoming sick than earlier thought, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about young people getting very seriously ill," White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said at a White House briefing.

"It may have been that the millennial generation - our largest generation, our future generation that will carry us through for the next multiple decades - there may be a disproportional number of infections among that group," she said.

"And so, even if it's a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group and evident now."



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official

Younger people in France and Italy are falling seriously ill from coronavirus, a worrying development...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliceHaynes85

Dr Alice Haynes RT @AFNCCF: Many children & young people could be feeling worried about #coronavirus & this could be affecting their #mentalhealth. Watch o… 22 minutes ago

jkcotton2

Karen & Jack Cotton U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official https://t.co/0OEQf4Eb1G 38 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official: https://t.co/FnHVIMU6Cd #Italy 38 minutes ago

JasonLandau1

Jason Landau RT @Apex_WW: @EaglesX1 @TheWarMonitor U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official https://t.co/osnrWROb5R 45 minutes ago

Apex_WW

Apex @EaglesX1 @TheWarMonitor U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official https://t.co/osnrWROb5R 1 hour ago

haroldsdesk

Harold's Desk U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official - https://t.co/B1eLuoqGHc 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen U.S. Worried Coronavirus Could Hit Young Adults: White House Official - https://t.co/SXbYeCdbwZ 2 hours ago

KarenMa969

Karen Martin RT @radicalguy: U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official https://t.co/n5E93m3DuQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.