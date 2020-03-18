Burger King Giving Away Free Kids Meals

Starting next week Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app.

Business Insider reports that this new deal is a response to families struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Burger King is also using the app to showcase its delivery and to-go capabilities.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures," said Jose Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International.

"It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans."