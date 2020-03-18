Global  

Burger King Giving Away Free Kids Meals

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s
Starting next week Burger King is giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made via the Burger King app.

Business Insider reports that this new deal is a response to families struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Burger King is also using the app to showcase its delivery and to-go capabilities.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures," said Jose Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International.

"It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans."

0
