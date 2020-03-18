Coronavirus Shutdowns Could Lead to Unintended Climate Benefits In countries that have been under strict lockdowns to limit the spread of coronavirus, there has been a noticeable drop in pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists say the lockdowns could help limit the destructive impacts of climate change.

Christopher Jones, CoolClimate Network, via statement Christopher Jones, CoolClimate Network, via statement Satellite pictures have shown that lockdowns in China have led to significant decreases in harmful emissions.

NASA Earth, via Twitter So far, more than 180,000 people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, including more than 7,100 deaths.