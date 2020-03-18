Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his description of the coronavirus as the &apos;Chinese virus&apos; because it &apos;comes from China&apos;, he told reporters at the White House.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Racist and xenophobic': Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus'

'By labelling COVID-19 'Chinese virus', Trump tries to hide his administration's lack of prevention &...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerJust Jared


News24.com | 'Very accurate' - Trump doubles down on 'Chinese virus' comment

US President Donald Trump doubled down on calling the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus' [Video]

WHO Official Criticizes Trump Using 'Chinese Virus' Label For 'Coronavirus'

A WHO official criticized the use of the term "Chinese Virus."

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:00Published
Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' [Video]

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his description of the coronavirus as the 'Chinese virus' because it 'comes from China', he told reporters at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.