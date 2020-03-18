Tom Hanks Inspired Idris Elba to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis Earlier this week, Elba announced
that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus
but was not exhibiting any symptoms. Days after announcing that he tested
positive for COVID-19, Elba revealed that Tom Hanks
inspired him to come forward with his diagnosis.
Idris Elba, via Twitter Idris Elba, via Twitter On March 12, Hanks revealed that
he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested
positive for COVID-19.
The couple has since been released from
a Queensland hospital in Australia
and are in self-isolation.