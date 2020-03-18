Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures

Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures

Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures

The show must go on!

Comedy clubs across the country are shutting down to slow the spread of COVID.

Comedian Catherine Cohen (@CatcCohen) is leading the charge to keep comedy alive by taking her weekly Wednesday standup show to IGTV.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Comedians Turn to Streaming in the Wake of COVID Closures instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.