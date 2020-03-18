Global  

Car Footage Captures 5.7 Earthquake in Utah

Occurred on March 18, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "On March 18, 2019 at 7:09am, there was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake about 3 miles from where this video was shot.

It came from the sentry footage from a Tesla Model, 3 so all angles are on it.

The address this took place was 46 S Orange St, SLC, UT at a produce warehouse."

