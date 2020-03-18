Global  

Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Axios reports that Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign currently has no active Facebook ads.

Sanders pauses Facebook ads as he weighs ending presidential campaign

As Sen. Bernie Sanders mulls whether to pull the plug on his White House bid, his presidential...
FOXNews.com - Published


