Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant The rapper and NBA star hung out in California days before Durant revealed he had the coronavirus.

They were seen out in West Hollywood.

Drake posted a picture with Durant on Instagram.

31-year-old Durant has since said he feels fine after testing positive.

Kevin Durant, via The Athletic According to 'Page Six,' Drake has now isolated himself in his Toronto mansion.

He could be in Canada for a while, as the country plans to suspend non-essential travel.

