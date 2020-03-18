Global  

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Neville's hotels free for NHS staff

Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to NHS workers.

