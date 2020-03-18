Shopping mall employees in Chile urge closure amid coronavirus outbreak

Workers in the Mall Plaza Oeste in Santiago, Chile, are protesting for stores to close and clients to go home on Tuesday (March 17).

All schools and some workers are in quarantine, but the mall fails to shut down its shops.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said there were 238 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Chile but no deaths.

The country has closed schools, shut down its borders, and limited public gatherings as the number of cases have multiplied.