March 18: Governor Cuomo orders 50% of workforce to be sent home 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:00s - Published Your daily update on coronavirus cases and response in New York State 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend March 18: Governor Cuomo orders 50% of workforce to be sent home GOOD AFTERNOON -I'M KATIE MORSE.NEW YORKGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO ANNOUNCEDTODAY A NEW EFFORTTO SLOW THE SPREADOF CORONAVIRUS.IT IS NOWMANDATORYSTATEWIDE THAT ALLBUSINESSES REDUCETHEIR WORKPLACESTAFF BY 50 PERCENT.THE GOVERNORRECOMMENDS ALLBUSINESSES HAVEEMPLOYEES WORKFROM HOME... BUTNOW - A NEWEXECUTIVE ORDERWILL REQUIRE ALL INHOUSE STAFFS TO BECUT TO 50 PERCENT.I UNDERSTAND THISIS.... OUT: PUBLICHEALTH CRISISDOWNSTATE - THEFEDERALGOVERNMENT WILL BESENDING HELP.THIS SHIP -- THE U-S-N-S COMFORT WILL BEDOCKED IN THE NEWYORK CITY HARBOR.IT HAS ONE-THOSUAND ROOMSFOR PATIENTS.HERE IN WESTERNNEW YROK -- THENUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASESHAS "MORE THANTRIPLED".THERE ARE NOW 20 INERIE COUNTY.CASES HAVE ALSOBEEN CONFIRMED INALLEGANY, GENESEE,ERIE, AND WYOMINGCOUNTIES.AND NEW THISAFTERNOON --NIAGARA COUNTY ISSPEAKING ABOUT ITSVERY FIRST CASE.HEALTH AUTHORITIESTHERE SAY A 42-YEAR-OLD WOMANTESTED POSITIVE.SHE HAS ACOMPROMISEDIMMUNE SYSTEM ANDIS NOW IN ISOLATIONAT A HOSPITAL.THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS NOWWORKING TO TRACEALL OF HERCONTACTS.OFFICIALS SAYTESTING REMAINS ANISSUE.THEY HAVE ORDERED15-HUNDED SWABSFROM THE STATE...BUT THEY ARE STILLON BACKORDER.WE HAVE MUCH MOREFOR YOU RIGHT NOWON OUR WEBSITEWKBW DOT COM.AND WILL HAVE THELATEST UPDATESCOMING UP FOR YOUTONIGHT ON 7EWN AT5.GOOD





