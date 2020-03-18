Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand A local grocery chain is looking to hire new workers as demand grows amid the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Supermarkets struggling to cope Supermarket staff have been working “round the clock” to cater for high demand as customers flock...

Express and Star - Published 23 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Laurie Meadows 'Run' on local (Kumeu) supermarket post border close. Staff limited access via 12 in as 12 leave. Had to close the… https://t.co/N2ckiUAEnp 18 hours ago Moblin. If anyone is looking for work, check with your local supermarket a lot of them are hiring temp staff at the moment. 20 hours ago Celia ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🕳️ 🐇⛈ RT @hollandcourtney: Go anyone who has recently been laid off, your local supermarket might be hiring temporary staff. 4 days ago Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 Go anyone who has recently been laid off, your local supermarket might be hiring temporary staff. https://t.co/J7sREMMpKA 4 days ago