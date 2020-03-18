Global  

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S.-Canada border to temporarily close to non-essential travel

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday their countries would close their border to &quot;non-essential traffic,&quot; while moves to fight the coronavirus are happening on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

U.S. And Canada Restrict Border To Essential Travel During Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S. And Canada Restrict Border To Essential Travel During Coronavirus PandemicThe U.S. and Canada are barring nonessential travel across their border, a step underscoring the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaCBC.caTechCrunchUSATODAY.comMediaite


Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel

The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual...
CP24 - Published Also reported by •CBC.caTechCrunchUSATODAY.comMediaiteBBC News



US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border [Video]

US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border

The United States and Canada will suspend non-essential travel between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: All 50 States Reporting COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Increasing In Pa., NJ

President Trump says the United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:11Published
