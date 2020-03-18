Thomas Spade

Now.

Let's talk about retirement and it's very important when you're filing your taxes.

>> we have new things for retirement that have just come out, one is for individual retirement accounts, iras.

It used to be that the year you turned 70 and a half, you had to start taking money out of your ira, and now it's different.

If you turned 70 after 2015, you don't have to start taking money out of your ira until you turn 72.

If you don't need the money, you don't have to take it out and you don't have to pay tax on it.

You can let is sit in the ira and grow it more.

Mainly, something to give to the kids, that's a good thing.

>> you can now make contributions to a traditional ira at any age.

>> and the same goes for roth.

It used to be 70 and a half, no more contributions for you.

>> what if you inherited an ira?

>> it used to be once you hit retirement age -- now, and you wouldn't pay a penalty if you took out either one lump sum or a series of payments over time as long as they're equal of.

>> that's where the big change just came.

That used to not have a time limit.

And now there's a time limit.

10 years.

So if you inherited an ira and you want to take a series of payments out, it has to be over ten years.

>> what would be the best thing if you had to take money out over the course of ten years, but you still want it to be an investment, would you roll it into a new ira?

>> if you don't have to take money out, let it sit, but if you can, a good solid series of payments over the next ten years, and if you wanted to stick it into your own ira, you pay the tax on it, and it goes into a traditional or possibly put it into a roth.

>> perfect, and let's talk about early districtbution retirement plans.

>> i hear this all the time, and people are burned by this than any other subject.

They always ask, should you take money out of your retirement plan?

And the answer was yes.

But don't worry, i pay the taxes on it, and people think that all the time because they have toxes withheld, everything is good.

It's just like the w-2 where they take taxes out of your paycheck.

You have to report the withholding on your tax return, along with the wages and all of that.

If you took it out and you don't meet one of the certain penalties that's in internal revenue service code for those paying along at home, then you have to pay a 7% penalty.

>> i was going to ask in there's a penalty.

Of course there is, but how do you avoid that?

>> well, you meet one of the specific requirements set out by the irs.

>> so there are certain exceptions.

>> if you took money out for the medical bills, it's not the mel bills, if you took money out for a first-time home puffer, you're taxed on it and there's no penalty.

There are certain exceptions and a new one just came out and it's for birth of a child or adoption of a child, and there's no penalty on that.

>> on the subject of retirement, if someone is retired and they sell their home they have lived in for most of their life and they have purchased a new home, is there a time limit in which they have to pay tax on the sale of their former house?

>> the taxable comes in the year that they sell their house, and then section 121 of the internal revenue service code kicks in.

Did you own the house for 60 months before the house was sold?

If so, did you use it for your principle residence for 24 out of the 60 months that the house was sold?

If you meet those two requirements and you haven't claimed an exemption in the last two years, you can exclude up to $50,000 from gain in the sale of the house.

$500,000 if you're married and styling jointly.

And here's what they mean by gain.

Unless you're paying the closing costs to the realtors, there's 6% with the settlement fees and all of that, and what you bought the house for way back when, plus the costs of substantial improvements to the house, so the difference between those two numbers is the gain.

If it's less than $250,000, it's all tax-free.

>> good note to end on.

Very important information.

