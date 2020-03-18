Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio
Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points.

This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan.

19, 2016.

The S&P 500 has also nearly completely wiped out its gains during Trump's administration.

The president has touted the gains and strength of the stock market throughout his presidency.

The Trump administration is seeking an immediate $500 billion economic infusion to put directly into the pockets of Americans.

An additional $500 billion will be made available in the form of low to no interest loans for struggling industries, as well as small businesses.

Analysts say economic recession is likely.

More than 7,000 people in U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus.

The death toll has exceeded 100.

