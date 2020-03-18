Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amanda Bynes Could Be Pregnant

Amanda Bynes Could Be Pregnant

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes Could Be Pregnant
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes is pregnant! The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with fiance Paul...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comBelfast TelegraphExtra


Amanda Bynes Announces That She Is Pregnant, Then Deletes The Post

Amanda Bynes Announces That She Is Pregnant, Then Deletes The PostAmanda Bynes is reportedly pregnant with fiancé Paul Michael’s baby, according to E! News ....
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBelfast TelegraphExtraEarn The Necklace



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant [Video]

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant The actress took to Instagram to share an ultrasound picture, but she later removed the photo from her account. She captioned the picture: The star's on/off..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published
Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child [Video]

Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child

The Nickelodeon alum announced her pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:34Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.