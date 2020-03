Families and tourism feeling impact of border closing

THE STOCK MARKET,TAKING ANOTHER BHIT.

THE DOW...CLOSED, DOWNANOTHER SIX PER-CENT.

THE LOSSESDEEPENED AFTERTEMPORARY HALT INTRADING TODAY.THE PRESIDENT ISURGING CONGRESTO RELEASE ATRILLION DOLLARSRIGHT AWAY TO HELPAMERICAN FAMILIES..TRUMP AND CANADA'SPRIME MINISTERJUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYTRADE WILL NOT BIMPACTED BY THENEW BORDER BAN.THIS IS A LIVE PICTUREOF THE PEABRIDGE... WHEREMORE THAN TEN-THOUSAND VEHICLESCROSS EVERY DAY.THE RESTRICTION ISHAVING A REAL IMPACTON FAMILIES.

7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYINTRODUCES US TO ACROSS-BORDERCOUPLE, LEFT INLIMBO.SOT: PAUL ANNIS: "IT ISREALLY HITTING HOMAM I GOIN GTO BEABLE TO TRAVEL UP TOSEE HER AND TAKECARE OF MY KIDS?"PAUL ANNIS LIVES INNIAGARA FALLS ANDWORKS IN BUFFALOHIS PREGNANT-WIFERENEE IS A CANADIANCITIZEN.PAUL IS ONE OF THOSEWHO COMMUTESACROSS THE BORDERTO SEE HIS WIFE ANDTWO YOUNGCHILDREN ON AREGULAR BASISOT: PAUL ANNIS: "MYWIFE AND I HAVE BEENWAITING FOR 18MONTHS NOW FORHER TO GET HERGREEN CARD"THE COUPLE IS JUSTDAYS AWAY FROM AFINAL EMBASSYINTERVIEW INMONTREAL THATWOULD ALLOW RENEEAND THE KIDS TO LIVEIN THE U.S.PERMAMENTLY.WITH BOTHCOUNTRIES MOVINGTO BAN NON-ESSENTIAL CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL, THECOUPLE IS NOW LEFTIN LIMBO.SOT: PAUL ANNIS:"WHAT DOESESSENTIAL TRAVELMEAN AND WILL THTUNR ME AROUND ATTHE BORDER?"TO MAKE THINGSMOHEARTBREAKING .

..THIS AFTERNOONTHE COUPLERECEIVEDCONFIRMATION THATRENEE'S EMBASSYINTERVIEW WASCANCELLEDINDEFINITELY.SOT: PAUL ANNIS: "AREWE GOING TO BEINDEFINITELYSEPARATED?

I DON'TKNOW?"THE TOURISMINDUSTRY WILL ALSOBE IMPACTED.SOT: JOHN PERCY::"ED, THE IMMEDIATEIMPACT ISSIGNIFICANTHE OFFICIAL VISTORCENTER INDOWNTOWN NIAGARAFALLS IS CLOSED.STREETS WERE QUIET.

.

.WITH A ONLY A FEWPEOPLE AT NIAGARAFALLS STATE PARK -WHICH IS OPEN BUTHAS SIGNS WARNINGABOUT COVID-19EVEN THE NORMALLYBUSY CLIFTON HILLONTARIO - IS EMPTY.OFFICIALS IN NIAGARAFALLS, ONTARIO HAVECLOSED ALL CITYFACILITIES TO THEPUBLIC.SOT: JOHN PERCY::"9-11 BROUGHT US TOOUR KNEES.

THISTIME, IT HAS THROWNUS IN A DITCH.TRAVELERS TONIAGARA COUNTYGENERATE ANECONOMIC IMPACOVER $7.5 MILLIONDOLLAR.AND THIS YEAR WASSTARTING OUT GREAT.SOT: JOHNPERCY:"JANUARY ANDFEBRUARY WERPHENOMENAL"BUT WITH TOURISTSSTAYING HOME, ANDTHE BORDER CLOSINGTO NON-ESENTIALTRAVEL, 16,000NIAGARA COUNTYTOURISM JOBS WILPROBABLY TAKE A HIT.SOT: JOHN PERCY::"ITPROBABLY WILL.THERE IS NO SUGACOATING THIS"THE ONLY HOPE NOWIS FOR A QUICKRECOVERY AFTER THEVIRUS ISCONTROLLED.SOT: JOHN PERC"THANKFULLY, WE AREA LEISUREDESTINATION ANDTHOSE TEND TBOUNCE BACKQUICKER"SOT: AT THIS POINT ITIS NOT KNOWN HOWLONG THE BAN ONNON-ESSENTIALCROSS-BORDERTRAFFIC WILL LAST.

INNIAGARA FALLS, EDREILLY 7 EWN.