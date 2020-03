Gov. JB Pritzker Announces 128 New COVID-19 Cases In Illinois 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 46:09s - Published Gov. JB Pritzker Announces 128 New COVID-19 Cases In Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says there are now 288 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Illinois, including 42 at a nursing home in Willowbrook, which is under quarantine.

Recent related news from verified sources AP Sources: Illinois governor to order shelter in place SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will on Friday order residents to remain in...

