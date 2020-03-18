Global  

Starkville Schools feeding children amid school closures

Starkville Schools feeding children amid school closures
March 18, 2020
Starkville Schools feeding children amid school closures

Starkville oktibbeha consolidated are rolling out the meals to their students they rolled out the buses to deliver the meals to the students along their normal bus routes.

The free meals two go will continue through the remainder of this week.

Wtva will feature them on thursday.

