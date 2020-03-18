Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

The ICE, the NYSE's parent company said it is protecting its employees from the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NYSE is temporarily closing its iconic trading floor and switching to all-electronic trading

NYSE is temporarily closing its iconic trading floor and switching to all-electronic trading· The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that its trading floor would be closed starting on...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •MediaiteSydney Morning HeraldRIA Nov.TechCrunchFXstreet.comTIME


NYSE to shift fully to e-trading from Monday after two coronavirus cases

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatrickBlueWave

Patrick Henry RT @TeaPainUSA: Great. Trump broke the stock market. https://t.co/ISrFTBuBz6 2 seconds ago

tjpcian

tjpcian RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its trading floor and move to fully electronic trading starting on Mo… 17 seconds ago

Hightide85

Matt Burkette RT @NBCNews: New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its trading floor and move to fully electronic trading starting on Monday, March… 18 seconds ago

hemilparikh

Hemil parikh RT @CNBC: BREAKING: The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor due to the coronavirus pandemic. All-electronic tr… 30 seconds ago

rexoteric

🦖🦖🦖 RT @DavidNir: Oh that's nice. The New York Stock Exchange is able to offer PRE-EMPTIVE coronavirus tests to whoever's entering their buildi… 32 seconds ago

capth0lt

Capth0lt RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close trading floor from Monday, will move to electronic trading - CNBC 1 minute ago

barua_ashish

Ashish Barua #MMT 📈📊 RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its trading floor and move to fully electronic trading starting on Mond… 2 minutes ago

bjcopas

~Billie Jo~ RT @RawStory: New York Stock Exchange will close trading floor and move to all-digital trades as a coronavirus precaution https://t.co/4tT… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump" [Video]

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

Wall Street extended its deep sell-off Wednesday, and the Dow nearly erased the gains it made under U.S. President Donald Trump. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash [Video]

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.