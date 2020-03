Montgomery County Officials Announce 8 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 1-Year-Old Boy 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published The toddler is currently hospitalized.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Montgomery County Officials Announce 8 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 1-Year-Old Boy SOUTH PHILLY, MATT PETRILLO,CBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."MATT, THANK YOU.MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANNOUNCEDUPDATED TOTAL 462 COVID-19CASES TODAY ONE OF THOSE CASESIS A ONE YEAR OLD BOY.AT THIS POINT THE COUNTY SAYSTHAT THE VIRUS APPEARS TO BESPREADING THROUGHOUT THECOMMUNITY.SO, THEY ARE NO LONGER TRACINGTHE CONTACTS OF EVERY CASE.I WANT TO EMPHASIZE THATTHIS SHIFT IS NOT UNEXPECTED.AND IS CONSISTENT, WITH THEPROGRESSION OF A HIGHLYCOMMUNICABLE DISEASE, LIKECOVID-19 19.MOBILE TESTING SITE ISSTILL ON TRACK TO OPEN SOON,THEY EXPECT IT TO OPEN IN







You Might Like