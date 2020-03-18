Ride for Missing Children moving to fall

Global  

Organizers have postponed the Ride for Missing Children to September or early October amid coronavirus concerns.

The ride brings hundreds of cyclers from around central new york together for multiple training rides, ending with the ride itself, during which the riders stop at local schools to talk with children about how to keep themselves safe.

It's a huge fundraiser for the national center



