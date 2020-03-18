Campaign 2020: Sen. Bernie Sanders Assessing Presidential Bid

Global  

Sen.

Bernie Sanders is said to be assessing his presidential bid after he lost another round of Democratic primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bernie Sanders to assess future of his campaign after string of losses

Don't expect a quick decision by Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether to end his presidential campaign....
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Bernie Sanders Declares He Will Remain In Presidential Race

After not addressing news media or supporters on Tuesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders offered a...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersSeattlePI.com



Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders campaign said the senator is not ending his Presidential campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published
Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Axios reports that Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign currently has no active Facebook ads.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published
