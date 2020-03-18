National Guard Getting C.B. Smith Park Ready For Emergency Services Operation 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published National Guard Getting C.B. Smith Park Ready For Emergency Services Operation The park was chosen for its size, 299 acres, and because of its centralized location.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Broward Closes C.B. Smith Park, May Be Needed For Future Emergency Services Operation Chosen as a site for a potential future emergency services operation, C.B. Smith Park has been...

cbs4.com - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this