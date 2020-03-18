Netflix Self Made Trailer

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J.

Red Carpet Crash 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker' Premieres On Netflix Friday Watch Trailer https://t.co/MtMUula0y2 9 hours ago

SamTheMailman RT @redcarpetcrash : 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker' Premieres On Netflix Friday Watch Trailer https://t.co/MtMUula0… 8 hours ago

Sharmon Lebby Self Made with @octaviaspencer has been released. It's all gonna be alright 🥰 https://t.co/DxDEEX4rTo 4 hours ago

TalkingWithTami First Look: ‘Self Made’ Starring Octavia Spencer (Pics & Trailer) Streaming Live now on @netflix … https://t.co/oDCCX5fPd2 4 hours ago

Gifted Sensei🍫🍾🎰 RT @TalkingWithTami : First Look: ‘Self Made’ Starring Octavia Spencer (Pics & Trailer) Streaming Live now on @netflix https://t.co/dMPQu… 3 hours ago

IceCreamConvos.com TV SCOOP: The #Netflix limited series, #SelfMade Inspired By The Life Of #MadamCJWalker is now streaming! 📺💗🍦… https://t.co/G8iQl1pYei 3 hours ago

Cheetah Deva Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker | Official Trailer ... https://t.co/jn8OS5BcuB via @YouTube A… https://t.co/VkDQRAo4Zp 29 minutes ago