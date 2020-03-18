Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Jones Industrial Average > Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Dow nearly erases 'Trump bump'

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

Wall Street extended its deep sell-off Wednesday, and the Dow nearly erased the gains it made under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow nearly erases "Trump bump"

A dramatic drawdown on Wall Street.

Stocks got slammed Wednesday over fears about the coronavirus.

What's more, investors also sold off safe-haven assets such as long-term Treasuries and gold.

The S&P 500 plunged 5%.

And the Dow lost more than 1300 points, nearly erasing the so-called "Trump bump" of gains in the blue chip index since Donald Trump took office as president in 2017.

The rebound sparked by the Trump Administration's dramatic stimulus plan Tuesday proved short-lived as investors factored in a global recession - or possibly something worse- stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Tendayi Kapfidze is chief economist at LendingTree.

SOUNDBITE: TENDAYI KAPFIDZE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, LENDINGTREE, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "The trillion dollar package is a good thing in the near term as stimulus to the economy, but in the long-run, that increases the deficit, increases the amount of borrowing that'll have to happen from the U.S. Treasury and governments around the world, so that's driving up the cost of debt.

That means all kinds of assets on sales or people rushing out of them into cash." Airlines took the biggest hit.

Carriers asked staff to take unpaid leave.

Shares of hotel operators Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt also sank.

Boeing shares plummeted yet again.

The plane maker has asked for a $60 billion aid package for the U.S. aerospace manufacturing industry.

Among the few gainers: supermarket stocks.

Credit Suisse said Walmart would benefit from the move by consumers to stay at home and order groceries online amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kroger shares also shot higher.

After the close, the Intercontinental Exchange said it'll temporarily close the New York Stock Exchange's equities trading floor on Monday and move to all-electronic trading.



Recent related news from verified sources

Markets plunge in coronavirus fallout, Dow briefly wipes out ‘Trump Bump’ gains

As Wall Street extended its deep sell-off on Wednesday over fears about the coronavirus, the Dow...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Dow nearly erases 'Trump bump': https://t.co/fzUqf0eNPH #WallStreet 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Supreme Court rejects challenge to 'bump stocks' ban [Video]

Supreme Court rejects challenge to 'bump stocks' ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trump's ban on "bump stocks" - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.