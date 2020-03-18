Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rabbit reacts moments before 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah

Rabbit reacts moments before 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Rabbit reacts moments before 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah

Rabbit reacts moments before 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah

The long-eared moment of anticipation is seen in Bountiful, Utah on Wednesday (March 18) as a pet rabbit Koda reacts right before the 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits.

The heightened awareness hare lept from side to side in her cage in the early morning hours instead of her normal slumber seconds before the earthquake struck.

"Koda is very sweet and calm bunny most of the time," said Ben Jacobs, who said his home was not damaged in the earthquake.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Genius dog senses Utah earthquake moments before it happens [Video]

Genius dog senses Utah earthquake moments before it happens

Bear, the genius dog, was pretty much hibernating but several moments the 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck his home in Murray, Utah on Wednesday (March 18) the dog alertly rose and began barking to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.