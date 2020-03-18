Rabbit reacts moments before 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah

The long-eared moment of anticipation is seen in Bountiful, Utah on Wednesday (March 18) as a pet rabbit Koda reacts right before the 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits.

The heightened awareness hare lept from side to side in her cage in the early morning hours instead of her normal slumber seconds before the earthquake struck.

"Koda is very sweet and calm bunny most of the time," said Ben Jacobs, who said his home was not damaged in the earthquake.