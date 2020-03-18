Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The census affects everyone, but what is it?

The census affects everyone, but what is it?

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
The census affects everyone, but what is it?

The census affects everyone, but what is it?

It happens every 10 years and it affects everything.

The U.S. census determines how much federal money your state gets, what federal dollars end up in our cities, our schools, and how many congressional seats each state gets.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making sure everyone counts on the census [Video]

Making sure everyone counts on the census

Making sure everyone counts on the census

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:08Published
Helping with the census [Video]

Helping with the census

One nurse wants to make sure everyone gets counted

Credit: KIMTPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.