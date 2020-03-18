Special equipment for police officers

Able to stay at home and protect themselves and others from contracting the coronavirus.

But that's not the case for emergency workers.

Kimt news 3's raquel hellman joins us to tell us about new equipment area police officers will be using to stay healthy.

Raquel?/// katie á austin's police officers might look a little different when responding to calls in our area.

Take a look.

Officers will now be wearing the protective gear you see here on (some calls.

I stopped by the department today to get a closer look at the masks.

The police chief tells me he knows this gear á especially (this mask á looks a little scary.

So he wants to reassure everyone that it's only to keep everyone safe.xxx for us it will be medical calls.

But we are obviously asking the officers on all call types we go on to be cognizant of especially those that are symptomatic and maybe don some of this equipment as well.

And it might be as simple as just a pair of protective glasses.

He tells me when they have medical calls á they will still be sending two officers to be there as first responders before the ambulance arrives.

But katie á one change you may notice is that in some cases á only one of those officers thanks raquel.

He also says if you do have coronavirus symptoms but you are responsive and doing okay á police officers may wait out in their squad cars until the ambulance service arrives because they are better equipped to handle those types of situations./// people with weakened immune