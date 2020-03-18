Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special equipment for police officers

Special equipment for police officers

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Special equipment for police officers
APD has some new gear to keep safe from Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Special equipment for police officers

Able to stay at home and protect themselves and others from contracting the coronavirus.

But that's not the case for emergency workers.

Kimt news 3's raquel hellman joins us to tell us about new equipment area police officers will be using to stay healthy.

Raquel?/// katie á austin's police officers might look a little different when responding to calls in our area.

Take a look.

Officers will now be wearing the protective gear you see here on (some calls.

I stopped by the department today to get a closer look at the masks.

The police chief tells me he knows this gear á especially (this mask á looks a little scary.

So he wants to reassure everyone that it's only to keep everyone safe.xxx for us it will be medical calls.

But we are obviously asking the officers on all call types we go on to be cognizant of especially those that are symptomatic and maybe don some of this equipment as well.

And it might be as simple as just a pair of protective glasses.

He tells me when they have medical calls á they will still be sending two officers to be there as first responders before the ambulance arrives.

But katie á one change you may notice is that in some cases á only one of those officers thanks raquel.

He also says if you do have coronavirus symptoms but you are responsive and doing okay á police officers may wait out in their squad cars until the ambulance service arrives because they are better equipped to handle those types of situations./// people with weakened immune




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Summit County EMA makes plea for personal protective equipment donations [Video]

Summit County EMA makes plea for personal protective equipment donations

The Summit County Emergency Management Agency is joining area first responders in making an urgent plea for personal protective equipment donations, including N95 masks to protect police officers,..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:18Published
Gwinnett County police surprise 1-year-old girl with a birthday cake [Video]

Gwinnett County police surprise 1-year-old girl with a birthday cake

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, made this 1-year-old's birthday extra special by surprising her with a cake. Officers spotted the tot's mom on the side of the road with balloons, so they gave her a..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.