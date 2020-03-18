Heartwarming moment as Pennsylvania community aligns to feed children amid coronavirus lockdown

In underprivileged Coal and Shamokin Township in Pennsylvania, students are used to receiving a free breakfast and lunch, but now that the coronavirus outbreak has caused a statewide shutdown of everything including schools, hungry kids needed someone to step up to —and feed — the plate.

Ken runs Maurer's Dairy, a one-time bustling breakfast and lunch counter and now converted into a collection hub for donated food.

Ken cooks the food for children as well as the elderly and shut-ins each morning at his own expense.

Anyone who needs a meal can show up to the restaurant and get scrambled eggs, pancakes and milk.

