Niagara County deals with first positive COVID--19 case

Niagara County deals with first positive COVID--19 case
The county is dealing with its first positive case of COVID--19.
Niagara County deals with first positive COVID--19 case

NOW TO NIAGARACOUNTY... ANDGROWING CONCERNSFROM PATIENTS ATNIAGARA FALLSMEMORIAL HOSPITAL....THIS... AFTERLEARNING A WOMANTHERE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY HAS NEWINFORMATION ON THECOUNTY'S FIRST CASE.NAT OPEN: MY HEARTI HAVE TO WORRYABOUT THAT.



St. Louis County confirms second positive coronavirus case

St. Louis County and its department of public health have been notified of a second presumptive...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus developments: 3 more cases; Cerner employee tests positive; Mahomes makes Harvesters donation

On Tuesday, the Kansas City area's most populous county reported its first coronavirus case. The...
bizjournals - Published


MikeBaggerman

Mike Baggerman As Niagara County deals with Coronavirus, health director Dan Stapleton said that Eastern Niagara Hospital in Newfa… https://t.co/YFPAZGwXBI 7 hours ago

MacLow14

Susie McDonald RT @LockportJournal: In discussing Niagara County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a 42-year-old female with a compromised immune syste… 8 hours ago

LockportJournal

Lockport Journal In discussing Niagara County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a 42-year-old female with a compromised immune sy… https://t.co/bIl14hphsS 8 hours ago

NiagaraGazette

Niagara Gazette In discussing Niagara County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a 42-year-old female with a compromised immune sy… https://t.co/Vvr7Me66YA 8 hours ago


Niagara County update on coronavirus [Video]

Niagara County update on coronavirus

Niagara County leaders give an update about the first positive case of coronavirus. Leaders say this is a case of community spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 22:03Published
Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help [Video]

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help

Have a question? Call our coronavirus hotline at 303-832-0676 and we'll do our best to track down an answer.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:37Published
