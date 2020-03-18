Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Coronavirus Comments Backlash, Savannah Guthrie Films 'Today' From Home & More | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:53s - Published Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Coronavirus Comments Backlash, Savannah Guthrie Films 'Today' From Home & More | THR News Vanessa Hudgens responds to backlash over her coronavirus comments, Savannah Guthrie films NBC's' Today' from home and Seth Rogen is giving us the laughs we need right now by live tweeting the 'Cats' movie while stoned.