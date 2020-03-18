Global  

B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic

Terre b and b b and b foods in terre haute is also feeling the impact of covid-19.

The business normally serves schools and restaurants.

Right now schools are closed and restaurants have been restricted to delivery and carryout only.

News 10 spoke with the president of b and b foods in terre haute.

He says they are working to make up the loss.

"controlling overtime expenses.

We're going to try to trim routes.

We've got two tractor trailers they will obviously not be back out on the road.

We'll consolidate routes and we'll just have to hunker down and we'll see.

" b and b foods is open b and b see.

" b and b foods is open to serve the public




