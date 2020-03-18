Global  

International school teacher on remote learning model UK schools may adopt

International school teacher Liberty Cunningham discusses the switch to remote learning at schools across the UK in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Cunningham, who has been in lockdown since March 10th in her city of Madrid describes how she and her colleagues are working remotely from home.

