Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

For several months..

But that could soon be changing.

Last night during the primary election..

Voters approved a one percent sales tax increase in edgar county, illinois.

The goal is to help renovate..

Or build a new jail.

News 10's jada huddlestun joins us now with what this means... and a timeline of what's next for the jail.

Pk} rondrell..

The sales tax increase will help with public safety improvements in the county.

That includes renovations on the current jail.

I spoke with a county board member who shared why this referendum was needed.

The edgar county jail closed in december.

County leaders say they lost insurance coverage on the 127-year-old facility due to its condition.

Now..

They're working to update it..

Or build a new one all together.

With the revenue that will come in from the one percent sales tax increase..

County leaders say things are looking up.

"it all comes down to this county operating in a matter that keeps its employees and the public safe.

It's not complicated.

It's a very simple thing.

We were not covering the county, or the jail, or doing the things that we needed to do to keep our county safe and our employees safe.

We're going to do everything we can to make sure that we effectivly use those funds."

So far..

Work has been done to fix plumbing and electrical issues.

Voigt says they're waiting for a re-inspection from the insurance company and the department of corrections in the coming weeks.

If all goes well..

They expect to open the jail with 32 beds.

These will be for male prisoners only..

Female prisoners will still go to other coutnies to be housed.

He says this will help save the county money they've been losing over the last few months.

"not just the cost of housing them at other prisons, it costs us for the transportation back and forth, and for bringing them back for court dates and then sending them back.

All of that business.

It really is quite..

We're bleeding a lot."

Voigt says he's gratfeul the community was on board to support them in these projects and put safety as a top priorty.

"now the heavy lifting really starts.

The hard work of getting it right.

Not misuing the money, but using it correctly and doing it in a way that the public has charged us to do."

Although voigt says this is a step in the right direction for public safety..

They won't actually see money come in for several months.

Reporting in paris, illinois.

Jada huddlestun.

News 10.

With students with