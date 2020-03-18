Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

The health district and houston healthcare are working to provide appropriate patient and employee follow up.

And here is a look at the least numbers ... from the georgia department of public health.

As of noon today... there were 197 confirmed cases in georgia.

The most still remain in the atlanta area ... with fulton county at 49 cases... and cobb at 28 cases.

Houston county is now on the map with one case.

And doctor steven kitchen of *pheobe