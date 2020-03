Non-Violent Criminals Will Not Be Immediately Processed In Philadelphia Due To Coronavirus Outbreak REPORTING LIVE IN SOUTH PHILLY,MATT PETRILLO, CBS3 EYE-WITNESSNEWS.ALL RIGHT, MATT, THANK YOU.FOR THE TIME BEING,NONVIOLENT CRIMINALS WHO AREARRESTED IN PHILADELPHIA WILLNOT BE IMMEDIATELY PROCESSED.IT'S A CHANGE THE PHILADELPHIAPOLICE DEPARTMENT IS MAKING AMIDTHIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER HOWARDMONROE IS LIVE AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH MORE ON THEPOLICE RESPONSE.HOWARD?Reporter: HEY, JESSICA.THE POLICE COMMISSIONER SAIDTODAY THESE CHANGES ARE TO LIMITTHE EXPOSURE TO AND ALSO THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.HOWEVER, IT'S ALSO CAUSED A BITOF CONTROVERSY.THESE NEW PROCEDURES WERE LEAKEDTO THE PUBLIC YESTERDAY.THAT LEAK HAS NOW CAUSEDUNNECESSARY PANIC.THIS IS A HUGE DISTRACTIONFOR OUR ABILITY TO CONTINUE TOWORK AROUND THE CLOCK.THIS IS UNCHARTERED TERRITORYAND THESE ARE UNPRECEDENTEDTIMES.THE PHILADELPHIA POLICECOMMISSIONER IS LOOKING TO CALMNERVES AFTER A NEW ARRESTPROCEDURE IS LEAKED TO THEPUBLIC AMID THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.THIS APPROACH IS DESIGNED,FIRST AND FOREMOST, TO KEEP OUROFFICERS AND THE COMMUNITIES WESERVE SAFE FROM COVID-19.Reporter: FOR THE TIME BEINGNONVIOLENT OFFENDERS WILL BEGIVEN A SUMMONS TO APPEAR AT ALATER DATE.THE OFFENDERS WILL BE IDENTIFIEDAND THEN RELEASED AT THE SCENEBUT WILL BE PROCESSED AT A LATERDATE.ANY CRIMINAL WHO BELIEVESTHERE WILL BE NO CONSEQUENCESFOR CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR WILL BESADLY MISTAKEN.THE DEPARTMENT IS NOT TURNINGA BLIND EYE TO CRIME.WE WILL CONTINUE TO ENFORCE ALLLAWS.REPORTER: OFFICERS WILL BEABLE TO USE DISCRETION ON ACASE-BY-CASE BASIS.OFFICERS WILL TAKE INTOCONSIDERATION THE NATURE OF THEOFFENSE, THE PERSON'S CRIMINALBACKGROUND, THEIR DEMEANOR, ANDIF THERE ARE RISKS TO THEMSELVESOR THE PUBLIC.ALSO IT WILL INCREASE POLICEPRESENCE, PLANE CLOSED OFFICERSARE BEING REASSIGNED TO PATROLDUTIES FOR THE TIME BEING.I BELIEVE THESE CHANGESSTRIKE A PROPER BALANCE BETWEENSAFEGUARDING THE HEALTH OF THEPUBLIC AND POLICE OFFICERS ANDENSURING PUBLIC SAFETY.REPORTER: ALSO, POLICE AREEARNING TIME AND A HALF AS THEYCONTINUE TO WORK THEIR SHIFTSDURING THIS OUTBREAK.