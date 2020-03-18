Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:46s - Published Lions agree to deal with Shelton, trade for Harmon The Lions agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Danny Shelton and traded for safety Duron Harmon Wednesday. Both players are former New England Patriots. 0

