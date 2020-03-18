'Netflix Party' Allows For Movie Night And Social Distancing 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published 'Netflix Party' Allows For Movie Night And Social Distancing Thanks to technology, you can now have a Netflix night with your friends while also practicing social distancing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Netflix Party allows you to have movie nights while social distancing Practicing social distancing during coronavirus doesn't mean you have to give up TV watch parties...

USATODAY.com - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this somebodyz auntie 👑 RT @stendahlknows: PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called… 1 minute ago